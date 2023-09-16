Saturday Morning Update: It’s gameday and no matter which team you cheer for, the weather today makes you a winner!! We start off with a cool morning and warm only into the lower 80s this afternoon. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy and drier air give us lower humidity.

Sunday, a previously stalled front moves through the area along with a weak low pressure system to bring showers in the early morning for the northwestern CSRA. A line of showers and storms will continue to move through the CSRA until late Sunday afternoon. After Sunday, we will have a stretch of dry days with below average temperatures.