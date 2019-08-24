AUGUSTA, Ga – (WJBF)

Game Night Live Week 1 was set to kick off at the Brickyard in Thomson, Georgia on Friday, August 23rd but unfortunately the game was cancelled due to severe weather in the area.

However the fans have spoken and the results have been totaled for the first ever Game Night Live Viewer Poll. WJBF asked viewers who they thought would to be able to name more NFL teams in 30 seconds – John Hart or Matt Lane. Viewers weighed in during the week and the votes are in!

Game Night Live Viewer Poll – Week 1 Results

With nearly 3/4 of the vote, John Hart was chosen as the winner, and the viewers were right!

John Hart named 23 teams in 30 seconds, far outstripping Matt Lane’s 10 teams.



Game Night Live will resume next week for WACO at Jefferson County and a new Viewer Poll will be posted on Monday, August 26th!

The Game Night Live Weekly Viewer Poll is brought to you by Shepeard Community Blood Center – The CSRA’s local blood donation center. Their mission is to collect, process, and distribute blood and blood products. Shepeard Community Blood Center provides for over 20 hospitals in 30 counties across the CSRA area. To learn more and schedule a donation please click here to visit their website.