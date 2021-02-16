GALLERY: Destruction left behind by Early County tornado

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WDHN) — Several homes were destroyed by a possible EF-2 tornado that blew through the Damascus area Monday.

Photos of the incident showed widespread debris caused by winds that could have reached up to 135 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary assessment.

The tornado that hit Damascus, Ga. took out multiple houses and has been given a *preliminary* rating of EF-2 by @NWSTallahassee The homes reportedly all belong to the same family. Multiple injuries reported. People on scene said, “It was only by the grace of God no one died.” pic.twitter.com/3chBgiftXg — Matthew Wine (@MatthewWine_wx) February 16, 2021

