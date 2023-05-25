NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) Indigo Road Entertainment is pleased to welcome Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’s BACK ON TOUR Comedy Tour to the SRP Park Wednesday August 16th, 2023.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. He recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with more 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media.

Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. Last year he also was honored with the cover of Variety’s comedy issue. The comedian has had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and The Sydney Opera House in Australia.

On TV, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series, “Mr. Iglesias,” which is currently streaming 3 seasons. In 2020, the show won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinx actors/actresses in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release two stand-up comedy specials – “One Show Fits All” and “Stadium Fluffy.” Both specials are follow ups to his highly successful 2016 special, “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry,” which was filmed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago to two sold-out shows with a total of 20,000 fans in attendance. Up next, Iglesias will co-star with Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+’s “The Santa Clauses.”

Artist and venue pre-sales begin Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local.

General on sale begins Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local in person or online click here.