AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Georgia woman has been arrested and charged with 7 counts of prostitution after an undercover operation at several massage parlors in North Augusta, South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Ping Hong Tang, 52 was charged on Friday, December 8th and has been booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.

According to the warrants, undercover agents conducted an undercover purchase operation between May 1st, 2022 and August 15th, 2023, and the places of businesses include T Aroma Massage, Georgia Avenue Massage, and LiLi Massage.

The warrants state that the undercover agent requested a 30-minute long massage, paid a total of $100 in covert funds with $40 being indicated to be an upfront tip for the employee; however, at the end of the massage, the undercover agent negotiated a sex act with the employee of the business for an additional amount of money.

According to the warrants, after reviewing the collected evidence from the businesses, a check of the handwritten ledgers and credit card receipts showed that at times customers tipped disproportionately to services they received, and there was confirmation through digital evidence that the defendant – identified as Tang – has displayed an evidence of extensive history of promoting commercial sex activity.

According to SLED, Tang’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of Human Trafficking at illicit massage businesses in Aiken County.

If anyone has any information about suspicious behavior or possible illicit activity that could involve Human Trafficking, please contact tips@sled.sc.gov.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of Human Trafficking, survivor resources with the

South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force can be found at www.scag.gov/human-trafficking, the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network at www.scvan.org, and the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888