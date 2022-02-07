GA Severe Weather Preparedness Week- Day 1: What YOU Can Do.

Monday, February 7, 2022- Today is the first day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia. This week goes from February 7th to 11th with a statewide tornado drill happening at 9AM on Wednesday. Today’s topic is on what YOU can do before severe weather strikes, and during the event.

Before severe weather, make sure you know the risks, be prepared, and be an example in your community. Also stay informed by following WJBF on air, online, and on the app. It’s great to have a NOAA weather radio as well to give you warnings. Have a plan ready for at home, work, school, and outdoors, along with an emergency kit ready to go.

When danger strikes, such as lightning, get to safe place inside. If you are stuck outside, avoid tall objects, but don’t be in an open field where you are the tallest object. During a tornado event, go to the lowest level of a sturdy building, preferably an interior room away from windows. In a flash flood situation, avoid walking and driving in flowing water.

It’s very important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning. A watch means that tornadoes are possible in the area, so review emergency plans and stay alert. A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar. In this case, there is imminent danger to life and property.

