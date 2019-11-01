GA Secretary of State preparing to PURGE

(WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is cleaning house in December.

Thousands of registered Georgia voters will see their names removed from the roles as we head into the 2020 election cycle.

About 122,000 names will be taken off of the voter roles because of Georgia’s controversial “use it or lose it” law for voting.

The other names will be purged because postcards sent out by the Secretary of State’s Office was never returned or mail sent to the address listed was returned back to the office.

A list of names to be taken off the roles is available for you to check your name. Here are the instructions:

1: Open the list of names using this link: http://bit.ly/InactiveVoters

2: Wait for the list to completely load by watching the progress bar on the top right of the page.

3: Start a search by hitting “Command or Control” “F” on your keyboard

4: Enter your last name in the search box and look through the records for your full name.

If you find your name on the list, you can update or change your registration card online or vote in a municipal election. The re-registration process will not affect a person’s ability to vote in the 2020 election cycle.

Georgia voters who are in danger of losing their voter registration status, were declared “inactive” if they did not vote in elections, update their registrations or have any contact with election officials for three years. In 2019, Georgia law changed for that time period to be lengthened to five years.

“Accurate and up-to-date voter rolls are vital to secure elections, but at the same time I want to ensure that anyone potentially affected by this routine process has notice and opportunity to update their information,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “That is why my office is releasing the full list to ensure that people who are still eligible voters can update their information.”

Here is the state law about the notice to remove inactive status voters:



