GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp has signed Senate Bill 140 into law.
According to the now law, penalties will be added for doctors who attempt gender affirmative care for transgender youth, and it also prevents hormone replacement therapies for transgender children under 18 and most gender affirming surgeries.
Governor Kemp released an official statement on his official twitter page, which states:
“Today, I signed SB 140 into law to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of Georgia’s children. I appreciate the many hours of respectful debate and deliberation by members of the General Assembly that resulted in final passage of this bill. As Georgians, parents, and elected leaders, it is our highest responsibility to safeguard the bright, promising futures of our kids – and SB 140 takes an important step in fulfilling that mission.”Governor Brian P. Kemp’s Twitter page