Ga. DPH says yoga, music, dance teachers not yet eligible for vaccine

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia’s state Department of Health says yoga teachers, music teachers and dance teachers, who teach full time, are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
The state says only those who teach K-12 are in the list including educators and staff in Pre-K, K-12, decal, licensed or exempt childcare programs.
This this is the list on what the state defines as those with intellectual or developmental disabilities:
- Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers
- Intellectual Disability is a disability characterized by significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior, which covers many everyday social and practical skills. This disability originates before the age of 22.
- A developmental disability is a physical or mental impairment that happens before the age of 22, is expected to last a lifetime, and impacts at least three activities of daily living. Activities of daily living include self-care; receptive and expressive language; learning; mobility; self-direction; capacity for independent living; and economic self-sufficiency.
- Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications
- Malignancies requiring active treatment
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including organ transplant (bone marrow or solid organ) within 2 years
- Critical congenital heart disease
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Sickle cell disease
- Diabetes
- Obesity (BMI >95%)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Significant neurologic injury or condition (e.g. hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, traumatic brain injury, congenital anomaly, acute flaccid myelitis) with functional/developmental impairment (e.g. cerebral palsy, developmental disability, prematurity, mitochondrial disease)
- Technology dependence (e.g. BiPAP, trach)