GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision is sending out a warning in regards to a telephone scam that is ripping people off.

According to the GDCS, the telephone scam involves individuals posing as government officials attempting to collect – or exhort – money from those they are contacting.

Authorities say that in the attempt to add credibility, these same individuals claim to be representatives of the Community Supervision Office (Probation and Parole Officers) or an employee of the department.

The GDCS says the department wants to emphasize to the public that they do not request payment over the phone or via gift card, credit card, or money transfer.

According to GDCS, over a dozen incidents have ben reported with one of the largest victims sending $1,900.