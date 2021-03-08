GA and SC educators now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Starting today, faculty and staff of public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina are eligible for a COVID vaccine.

The vaccine comes too late for several CSRA school employees who recently died from COVID-19.

Some say that because teachers are essential workers required to be around a lot of people, they should have been part of the first wave.

“If they are expecting teachers to definitely be in classrooms and continue to come to work, I definitely do think vaccines should have been…we should have been, definitely, on that first line of defense there,” said Dr. Ryan Ashley, a principal in Aiken County.

Now that school employees are eligible, Ashley said they are ready.

“I would say they met the announcement by the governor the other day with a lot of enthusiasm. They’re excited to get it. I think kinda that one of those announcements that’s been very expectant and they’re pretty excited about doing it,” explained Ashley.

Jessica Jenkins is a teacher in Richmond County who said she and many of her colleagues are signing up to be vaccinated.

“I was excited when I first found out that we could get it, because just being vaccinated is gonna make me feel safe and protected,” Jenkins said.

Surveys sent to school employees around the CSRA show the majority plan to take the vaccine, with Richmond County’s number the highest at nearly 75%.

Ashley said he is taking the vaccine to help keep his family safe and healthy. Jenkins agreed but also said she wants to be vaccinated in hopes that life will return to normal..

“Anything that we can do, that I can do to help us get back to normalcy, I’m definitely willing to do,” said Jenkins.

Most CSRA school districts are providing teachers with the online resources they need to get their vaccines.

Aiken and Burke Counties are taking it a step further by providing vaccine distribution clinics for their employees.

Aiken County will be setting up several sites on high schools campuses twice a week in March for those employees who want the vaccine, beginning March 12 at Midland Valley High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burke County plans a drive through vaccine distribution in partnership with the health department. That will take place March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burke County Office Park on West 6th Street.