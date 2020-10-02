Furloughs impact airline at Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Furloughs within the airline industry are creating concern about the possible impact it will have at Augusta Regional Airport. American and United Airlines began furloughing 32,000 employees Thursday when government funding for the industry expired.

Airline executives worried the day would come for weeks, urging the White House and Congress to reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus package to help them keep employees on payroll.

American Airlines, which is one of two airlines servicing Augusta Regional Airport, told NewsChannel 6 it’s furloughing about 900 team members in the southeast region. The airline has yet to announce if it will cut flights as a result.

Since the pandemic began, the number of departing flights out of Augusta Regional has been reduced by about half. The airport’s director says travel has started to pick up. It’s now operating at about 45 percent compared to October 2019. But, he worries about the impact recent furloughs could have on the airport.

“That means there’s less pilots, flight attendants and aircraft operating,” Herbert Judon, Jr. said. “That makes airports more vulnerable to loss of service.”

Local travel agency owner Margaret Centers does not think flights to and from Augusta will be cut. She tells NewsChannel 6 demand to travel is increasing.

“People have been stuck in their homes for six or seven months,” Centers, the owner of Margaret’s Travel, said. “People are going to eventually want to get out and travel again. As soon as the world opens back up, they’ll be out traveling.”

Both American and United Airlines say they will reverse their furlough processes if Congress can reach a deal in the coming days.