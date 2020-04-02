Funeral homes make changes to comply with CDC guidelines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The traditional way of burying your loved ones have changed from the coronavirus.

Funeral homes are finding ways to honor those who died all while following CDC guidelines.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral home have been adjusting to the new normal.

One of the biggest changes we’ll see are virtual services… Live on Facebook.

To comply with the CDC guidelines the funeral home is limiting the amount of people allowed inside.

If not over the phone, the meetings have moved to the lobby area instead of the office. They also are only doing graveside services and virtual services have been beneficial for the families.

President of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral, Thomas C. Poteet, Jr., says, “I’d say stay away. Stay away from each other. You know family members are going to gather at their homes together anyways, but at least coming in here, stay away from us, stay away from people that you’re not close to.”

Thomas Poteet says virtual services are something he might continue to do even after the pandemic.