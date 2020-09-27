Funeral held for man who died in a plane crash in Lincolton

Lincolnton, GA (WJBF)- Loved ones and friends held a funeral tonight for a 24-year-old Lincolnton man who died in a plane crash last week.

Cole Mattison, or Cole-Baby as he was known to friends and family, had just graduated from UGA with a degree in Engineering. A week after graduation he started a job in his field with Lead Edge Design Group.

More than 100 people attended the funeral on Mattison’s family farm. He was also buried there.

Cole’s boss, Phil Eberly, said that in a community like Lincolnton, this is a hard loss.

“We just, we loved Cole dearly. We’re just so blessed to have had him even for four months. And Cole was…we have an expression, Cole was hungry, humble and smart,” said Eberly.

The company will be offering a yearly scholarship to Lincoln County High seniors with an interest in aviation in Cole’s name.