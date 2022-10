Scene of fire on Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken.

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire.

It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken.

The road at the scene of that fire is currently blocked, so you’ll need to find another route.

No word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune in to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates.