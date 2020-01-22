Ft. Gordon tax center opening next week

FORT GORDON, Gs (WJBF) – The Fort Gordon Tax Center will officially open its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in room 224, Darling Hall (bldg. 33720), corner of Chamberlain Ave. and Rice Road.

During the 2019 tax season, over 3,843 members of the Fort Gordon community utilized tax preparation services at the Fort Gordon Tax Center, resulting in over $5,616,306.00 in refunds and an estimated savings of $643,857.00 in tax return preparation fees.

Patrons are asked to bring the following documents to assist the tax preparers:

Proper identification of the tax payer.

All W-2’s.

Tax Form 1098 and Tax Form 1099.

Power of Attorney, if a military spouse is filing jointly.

Social Security cards for dependents of the tax payer and DOD I.D. card.

Documentations for deductions, including receipts for charity contributions made in 2019.

Void check, to file the (state and federal) returns electronically.

Previous year’s tax return.

Hours of operation for the Tax Center will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tax Center operations will run until this year’s tax filing deadline of Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Call 706-787-1040/1044 for questions and more information.

