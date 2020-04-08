From China to Church: GA Congressman talks Coronavirus

Georgia Congressman Jody Hice says we need to depend less on China and more on American manufacturing. Rep. Hice is our guest on this week’s edition of The Means Report. He says the pandemic has taught us the importance of making more products in America.
Hice is also an ordained minister. We talked about Americans being asked to stay away from church gatherings. Hice says it’s been a struggle. “I’m just so grateful for Easter,” he said. “We have a God who is here right now to help us.”
You can hear his comments in this clip.
Please join us for the full interview with Congressman Jody Hice. The Means Report airs Sunday and Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Brad Means

The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.

