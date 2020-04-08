Georgia Congressman Jody Hice says we need to depend less on China and more on American manufacturing. Rep. Hice is our guest on this week’s edition of The Means Report. He says the pandemic has taught us the importance of making more products in America.
Hice is also an ordained minister. We talked about Americans being asked to stay away from church gatherings. Hice says it’s been a struggle. “I’m just so grateful for Easter,” he said. “We have a God who is here right now to help us.”
You can hear his comments in this clip.
From China to Church: GA Congressman talks Coronavirus
