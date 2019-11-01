“Friendsgiving” 2-day marathon coming to Augusta

(CNN) – Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but that’s no reason not to start early on “Friendsgiving” planning.

Fans of the show “Friends” will be able to watch all the Thanksgiving episodes in movie theaters.

For a decade — “Friends” chronicled the lives of Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler.

We got to see them have plenty of thanksgivings together — who could forget the infamous turkey-head dance!

And now you can watch them all.

The episodes will be screened at 700 movie theaters across the U.S. on November 24th and 25th.

Including Regal Cinema on Agerton Lane in Augusta.

Four episodes will be shown each day.

Click here to purchase tickets.