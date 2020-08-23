Friends remember three local teens who died

Martinez,GA (WJBF)- Several friends remember three teenagers killed in a car crash last week in Augusta.

The friends of Matthew Whitfield, Andrew Clements and Bailey Widener have been grieving this week and wanted to do something to honor the people they lost.

Bryce McKenzie is Matt Whitfield’s best friend. He said the past week since his friends died has been like a nightmare he can’t wake up from.

“It feels like we have a really big hole and it’s something that can’t be filled and won’t ever be filled. But we’re finding a way to deal with it,” said McKenzie.

Friends of the three teens got together on social media to plan a memorial. Dozens filled the parking lot of Carolina Pottery to do something they loved to do with the friends they lost.

“Every time I called him or would come over, he’d be like let’s go work on my truck, let’s go work on your truck. Let’s do something to our trucks. He loved that kind of stuff. He liked being busy,” remembered McKenzie.

McKenzie said that they are selling memorial car decals to help raise money for funeral costs. He also said that there are several GoFundMe accounts set up for the families.

Andrew Sand is another friend who says that the group is leaning on each other to get through this difficult time.

“You know I’ve just been talking to friends, actually talking to everyone who’s been checking up on me. Hanging out with Bryce a lot. You know just enjoying the people who knew them as much as we did,” Sand said.

Once the teens left the parking lot they went to the lake to do a balloon release and spend time together remembering Matt, Andrew and Bailey.

“They were just fun loving people. It didn’t matter the time or anything like that. If there was a chance to go have fun, they were ready for it,” explained Sand.

“Matt , Andrew and Bailey were really caring people. If you ever needed anyone to talk to, they were just there for you. Always,” said McKenzie.

The service for Matthew Whitfield was held Saturday morning. Services for the other teens are unknown.