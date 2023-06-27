AUGUSTA. Ga. (WJBF) – People around the community are mourning the loss of a beloved educator. Michael Searles, known as “Cowboy Mike,” educated students and the public about the contributions African Americans made to the growth of the American West.

“You know how Augusta University has the motto ‘Like no other,’ that is truly applicable for Mike Searles,” said Director of Reese Library, Melissa Johnson.

“If I had to pick one word to describe Cowboy Mike it would be generous. He was generous with his time, he was generous with his laughter, he was generous with his food,” said Associate Professor of History, Ruth McClelland-Nugent.

During his time at Augusta University many people would learn the name, Cowboy Mike.

“Everyone knew Cowboy Mike, first just from the way that he dressed, but everyone who knew Cowboy Mike would just speak positively about him, just about how great of a person he was, the major impact he’s had on their lives,” said Business Manager, Rodney Ferguson.

And he would take the time to help students whenever he could.

“I remember when I was a freshman, when I very first stepped foot on campus, I would always just see Cowboy Mike on campus, I would see him around and we would just speak in the hallway. I actually never even took one of his classes before but we had a relationship, because he would just always make sure I’m ok, he would pour in to me, just make sure I’m doing well,” said Ferguson.

Not only did he make an impact at the University but he also made an impact around the community.

“He was the number one promoter of Black History in this community for a very long time. Black cowboys in particular. He took that tale out to the schools, you know K-12 schools, out to different universities, he published but in general he was passionate about making black history known, and letting the histories of many different types of underdogs be told,” said McClelland-Nugent.

Cowboy Mike Searles touched many lives and his legacy, and his lessons will be remembered.

“There are so many hundreds and thousands of others that he has impacted within the community that have gone on, and he’s influenced them to pursue their education and learn more about the buffalo soldiers and African American history in the west,” said Johnson.

Searles was also a member of Gateway Optimists. We spoke with Governor of the Gateway District, Bruce Peace about what Searles meant to the group.

Funeral arrangements for Michael Searles have been set.

The public visitation will be

Friday, June 30th, 2023 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Phinazee & Son Funeral Home

404 West 8th Street

Waynesboro, Georgia 30830