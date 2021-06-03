Friends and family hold prayer vigil for missing Washington County teacher

SANDERSVILLE, GA ( WJBF) — A community hopeful 46-year-old Tina Prince will return home safely.

” I hope they find her because she’s your loved one and I know ya’ll love her very much,” Demetria Spencer said.

The Washington County first grade teacher has been missing for six days — she was last seen at the Puebla Mexican Restaurant in Sandersville on Friday night.

Thursday night the community gathered at the First Church of Nazarene for a prayer vigil.



“The lord touched my heart and said go over and be with the family and join the prayer vigil for Tina,” Stephanie Hicks.

The vigil drew support from dozens of members from the community.



” I’m hoping and praying that they will find her and that she will come home or just came back,” Hicks said.

Mason Evans said even people who didn’t know his aunt Tina came to support at the prayer vigil.

It was a reminder of how Tina treated everyone like family.



“She wanted to be there kinda like a family member even if you weren’t. i saw her with people who weren’t even her family and it felt like family. it was just awesome,” Mason Evans said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office, the GBI and the FBI are all involved in the investigation.



The search led investigators to Doolittle pond off highway 24 West which investigators say was a point of interest in the search.

As the search continues her family hopes it will bring their Tina home.