Free rides offered to and from CSRA polling sites

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Voting in 2020 is a different than in past elections, but one organization is doing everything it can to make it simple. The New Georgia Project is offering voters free rides to and from their polling locations.

“There are many obstacles to voting these days,” Earnest Lowery, a volunteer with the New Georgia Project, explains. “One thing that should not be an obstacle is transportation.”

The operation is run thanks to the help of volunteers, like Lowery, who doesn’t want a lack of transportation to keep people from voting.

“I see this as my contribution in a time when we realize what an important right that is.”

Mobilizing people to vote this year seems to be at the top of each party’s agenda.

“We literally want to get every voter we can to the polls in our area,” Debbie McCord, the chairman of the Columbia County Republican Party, says.

“We have to go after our voters and energize our base,” Jordan Johnson, the chairman of the Richmond County Democratic Party, says.

The energy Johnson describes is expected to be felt on Saturday when the Augusta Mayor’s Office teams up with organizations, including the New Georgia Project, to host the Stroll to the Polls Rally. It will be a socially distanced event to encourage people to vote. It begins at the Augusta Municipal Building and ends at the Bell Auditorium. It will feature a parade, dancing, music and food.

If you need a ride to the polls, call 1-800-874-1541.