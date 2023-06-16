AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Franklin Preparatory Academy had a celebration on Thursday to honor five members of their basketball team who are taking their athletic careers to the next level.

The Academy held their event at the Kroc Center with family and friends filling the auditorium to hear speeches and watch the young men sign their agreements. All of the players are joining exciting programs with some opting for colleges like Erskine or William Penn, and one heading overseas to play basketball at the pro level in the UK.

Head Coach Angdris Brigham talked to us about the event saying the support from the community “is a big deal because the impact of this program may not yet be known.” Coach also said he is proud of the men in his program, and he encourages more people to give prep a chance. “To play a sport at the next level and create an opportunity to get an education out of it and utilize a game that you love,” said Coach Brigham, “prep could be your route.”

If you are interested in Franklin Preparatory Academy you can check out their website to learn more.

Congratulations to the five athletes who are taking their basketball game to the next level!