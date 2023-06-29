AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Fox Creek High School hosted basketball teams from around the CSRA for their 7th annual “summer shootout” to promote staying in shape in the off season.

Fox Creek head coach Andrew Peckham founded the event 7 years ago and he says it has expanded every year. “This year we have 12 total teams which is awesome,” says Peckham, “it’s a great opportunity as coaches to come together under one roof… and work on our games and the culture of our programs.”

With 20 games over two days the kids got a chance to have fun while improving their basketball skills. Many of the kids know each other off the court and enjoy getting to play basketball with their friends from other schools. This week’s event was not the first time that teams from around the area came together as each school is allowed ten “playdates” in the month of June.

Events like this are so important to local high school teams because they want to remain competitive since “basketball will be here before you know it in November,” says Peckham.