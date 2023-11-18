GEORGIA (WJBF) – The last of four escaped inmates from Bibb County, Georgia was captured near Stockbridge, Georgia just before noon on Saturday.

The (USMS) Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Henry County Police, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and Clayton County Police in a coordinated operation captured 52-year-old Joey Travis Fournier.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Fournier will be returned to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center later today.

Additional details will be released at a later time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more updates as they become available.