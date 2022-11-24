AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The animals at the Aiken County Animal Shelter had the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner during the holiday.

FOTAS volunteers took time out on Thanksgiving day to feed the dogs and cats at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

According to FOTAS, the healthy meal was cooked by Programs Coordinator Kathy Cagle.

Organizers say that although the shelter was closed today, FOTAS volunteers got the chance to walk the dogs and spend time with them.

According to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, the dogs received a very special, extra dinner and doggie cookie for dessert while the cats received Turkey cat food and some cat treats.