AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) are hosting a special “Empty the Shelter” event starting today, May 2, through May 14.

The adoption fees for pets will be reduced and there will even be some waived adoption fees for dogs in need of loving homes.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter will be joining more than 275 shelters in 45 states in this annual promotion that has so far helped more than 83,055 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country.

The shelter’s adoption hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday; and 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, email FOTAS or call the ACAS at (803) 642-1537, option 3.