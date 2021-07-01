Fort Gordon’s Independence Day celebration is back

Fort Gordon, GA (WJBF)- After having to cancel last year, Fort Gordon’s Annual Independence Day Celebration is back!

The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. and go until 11 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

There will be more than 30 food and beverage vendors, along with crafts, games, and other family friendly entertainment.

A live concert featuring Country Music acts — Brothers Osborne, Lanco, and Runaway June will begin at 6:30. The fireworks show will take place after the concert.

Weapons of any kind, fireworks, outside food or drinks, pets, tents and coolers will not be allowed.

The gates open at 4 p.m. and anyone 18 or older needs a photo ID to get on post.