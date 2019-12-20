Fort Gordon soldiers head home for the holidays

AUGSUTA, Ga. (WJBF) -Thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers are heading home for the holidays. Nearly 4,000 men and women will see their families for the first time since basic training began.



NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to some soldiers before they took off. Here are some of the things that had to say about finally being able to go home.

“I’ve been away from home since august, so about five months,” says Erianna Eichner who is excited to go home to her family and her fiance.

Eichner has only been at Fort Gordon for a couple months, while others got an early start.

“I’ve been away from home for about nine or ten months now,” says Jeffery Mullins.

Some of them are headed as far as Arizona to Las Vegas.

“Flying home to see my mom in South Dakota, who I have not seen in a little over a year,” says Connor Kuenzli.

Most of the men and women in uniform waiting to go home to see their loved ones are between the ages of eighteen and nineteen.

Meaning for some parents their “baby” is coming home.

“What was her reaction when she heard you were coming home?”

“She was star struck, she was absolutely pleased to hear that I was coming home,” says Kuenzli.

They say telling thier family the good news brought up a swirl of emotions.



“My mom started crying, she was so happy,” says Mullins.

They describe what life for them is like after deciding to serve our country.

“Very, very different. It’s a big culture shock because your around so many different people,” says Eichner.

“I really don’t know how to describe it, it’s like they put you right in there. You dip your toe in the water and then you just come right back out,” says Mullins.

One of them shares some advice to his fellow buddies.

“Embracing all that time that you get to spend with your loved ones because I’ve lost quiet a few since I’ve been at basic training, you never know when it can be someone’s last,” says Kuenzli.

They are required to return to Fort Gordon by January 3rd 2020.