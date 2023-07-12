WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Head of Drama Department at Washington County High, 32-year-old Michael Allen Dendy, has been indicted on 21 federal charges related to producing, distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the federal charges are the result of the continued investigation into Dendy saying that federal investigators took the case over based on the results of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation.

The initial investigation consisted of “a month’s long investigation into allegations of child pornography involving person(s) under the age 18. This investigation remains active and additional charges and arrests are likely.” says, Sheriff Joel Cochran.

Dendy’s charges:

5 counts of production of child pornography

7 counts of distribution of child pornography

8 counts of receipt of child pornography

1 count of possession of child pornography

If convicted, Dendy faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison up to a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for each count of production of child pornography.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County BOE Police are working together on the investigation.