Former U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine to join cybersecurity company Cross Link

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Bobby Christine resigned from his position as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Tuesday , one he was appointed for by President Trump in 2017.

Christine’s now accepted a role as the senior advisor and consultant for cyber security company Cross Link.



” Helping cyber organizations and Cross Link leverage the technologies that are being developed daily and helping implement them on their clients behalf,” Christine said.

Christine’s new role isn’t his first time working with cyber security — he provided counsel on cyber initiatives to the Department of Justice during his time as U.S. Attorney.

” I worked on high level cyber security issues and intellectual property issues for the last four attorney generals,” Christine said.

There’s been talks of whether Christine would throw his hat in the ring if Columbia county becomes a single judicial circuit.

He said he would consider that position if it comes open.



“I think it’s premature because there’s not legislation yet, but if the governor thought that I would bring value to that I would be happy to discuss that,” Christine said.



The bill to create a single judicial circuit passed the House judiciary committee last week and now moves to the House rules committee.

If approved the split would go into effect on July 1.