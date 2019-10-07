Former President Jimmy Carter suffers minor injuries after fall

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter answers questions from students during his annual town hall with Emory University freshman in the campus gym in Atlanta. Carter carved an unlikely path to the White House in 1976 and endured humbling defeat after one term. Now, six administrations later, the […]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former President Jimmy Carter had a black eye and 14 stitches after a fall at his Georgia home, but made it to a concert and ceremony to rally volunteers in Tennessee ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.

The 39th president fell on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, requiring the stitches above his brow.

By Sunday evening, Carter was on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with his wife Rosalynn to say his No. 1 priority was to volunteer.

Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

He wore an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, but his left eye was swollen and bruised and he had a white bandage above his eye.