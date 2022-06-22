Evans High School teacher and Assistant Band Director gets license revoked for inappropriate, sexual relationship.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A former Columbia County teacher has plead guilty in court after having an inappropriate teacher-student relationship.

According to authorities, Anthony Alberti tried to begin a sexual relationship with a student while he was a band instructor at Evans High School in 2020.

Authorities say that Judge Blanchard sentenced Alberti to a total of 10 years: 5 years in prison and 5 years on probation.

The maximum sentence for the intent to commit a felony charge is 12 years.