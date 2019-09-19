Former Aiken school board member speaks out following several resignations

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Former Aiken County School Board member Rosemary English spoke to NewsChannel 6 following several resignations, including her own.

“Dishonesty, dishonesty, dishonesty that’s the part that I can’t deal with,” she told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the current state of the Aiken school board. “I feel as a board member, as a teacher, as a wife, as a mother, it’s my responsibility to be a role model. I can’t say one thing and do another, kids don’t learn that way,” she added.

English is a retired Aiken County teacher and administrator who moved through the ranks of Aiken public schools before retiring. She says it was something about Dr. Alford that made him a great fit for the district. “He has a way of bringing people together, pulling people together, and finding the best in that person,” she said.

But now, she’s calling for a thorough ethics investigation into the body. “To be perfectly frank with you. There have been many, many, many violations of the ethics of a school board member. They have been cold, calculated, and constant.”

She also says that there are several issues of altering the school board meeting agendas in favor of some.

“When you alter the agenda and let some board members become more aware of what’s going on. When you tuck things and hide things on the agenda that should not be in those places and then your other people are more prepared those are the types of things that are just disgusting,” English added.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the discussion of Dr. Alford’s employment a few days before at that infamous Tuesday board meeting. English says the board attorney was called in without other board members even being aware. “Dr. Alford didn’t even know what was going on, I do want to say that. He knew from the chair that the attorney will be there to give legal advice, it was about a personnel issue and it was about him. that’s what he knew,” she shared.

The retired educator feels there’s an issue with transparency — with some a mission to get rid of the superintendent.”We had a good system going. And it remained good until we had four new board members, we had a returning member that came back with the expressed purpose of getting rid of Dr. Alford.”

There is also the issue of representation in Aiken County. Now that four resignations are in the books for the Board, Shawn asked English how can the district move forward. “Expose the dirty work that has gone on and I think Aiken County will see what we have there and the great lengths and the depths that they would stoop in order to get what they want,” she said.

The Aiken County School Board issued the following statement through the District’s communications department: