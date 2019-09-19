Former Aiken school board member speaks out following several resignations

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Former Aiken County School Board member Rosemary English spoke to NewsChannel 6 following several resignations, including her own.
“Dishonesty, dishonesty, dishonesty that’s the part that I can’t deal with,” she told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the current state of the Aiken school board. “I feel as a board member, as a teacher, as a wife, as a mother, it’s my responsibility to be a role model. I can’t say one thing and do another, kids don’t learn that way,” she added.
English is a retired Aiken County teacher and administrator who moved through the ranks of Aiken public schools before retiring. She says it was something about Dr. Alford that made him a great fit for the district. “He has a way of bringing people together, pulling people together, and finding the best in that person,” she said.
But now, she’s calling for a thorough ethics investigation into the body. “To be perfectly frank with you. There have been many, many, many violations of the ethics of a school board member. They have been cold, calculated, and constant.”
She also says that there are several issues of altering the school board meeting agendas in favor of some.
“When you alter the agenda and let some board members become more aware of what’s going on. When you tuck things and hide things on the agenda that should not be in those places and then your other people are more prepared those are the types of things that are just disgusting,” English added.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was the discussion of Dr. Alford’s employment a few days before at that infamous Tuesday board meeting. English says the board attorney was called in without other board members even being aware. “Dr. Alford didn’t even know what was going on, I do want to say that. He knew from the chair that the attorney will be there to give legal advice, it was about a personnel issue and it was about him. that’s what he knew,” she shared.
The retired educator feels there’s an issue with transparency — with some a mission to get rid of the superintendent.”We had a good system going. And it remained good until we had four new board members, we had a returning member that came back with the expressed purpose of getting rid of Dr. Alford.”
There is also the issue of representation in Aiken County. Now that four resignations are in the books for the Board, Shawn asked English how can the district move forward. “Expose the dirty work that has gone on and I think Aiken County will see what we have there and the great lengths and the depths that they would stoop in order to get what they want,” she said.
The Aiken County School Board issued the following statement through the District’s communications department:
Aiken County Community:
On behalf of Aiken County’s School Board, I would like to express our gratitude to the citizens of this community for your patience during these past few weeks. As previously shared, our school board and Aiken County’s former superintendent Dr. Sean Alford reached an amicable resolution and Dr. Alford resigned from his position effective September 13, 2019, to pursue other career opportunities. The Board appreciates and acknowledges his excellent leadership and performance during his time as superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools.
As far as questions about allegations referenced in the media are concerned, I ask that you please refer to the comments from Dr. Alford’s attorney, Donald Gist, quoted in a September 15, 2019 article in the Post and Courier, “‘As to any allegations, they’re just that: allegations,’ Gist said. ‘Dr. Alford will not, under any circumstances, address those allegations, and they had nothing to do with his personal decision to pursue other career endeavors.’”
This situation has been extremely difficult for our entire school community. We have heard from numerous stakeholders collectively at our last regularly scheduled school board meeting and individually in our respective communities. I cannot discuss or comment on whether or not there is or will be an Ethics Commission investigation, which would be, by law, confidential, but can state that our school board will continue to strive to maintain community trust worthy of your support.
Aiken County School District Policy BCA, Board Member Code of Ethics, requires Board members to maintain confidentiality of matters discussed in executive session. Because of this Policy requirement, the current Board has not and will not deviate from this requirement. The Board has sought and followed the advice of legal counsel regarding the issues before the Board and will continue to do so, but cannot disclose confidential legal advice provided by the District’s legal counsel.
As we move forward, please know that students are our focus and that we are committed to continuing programs that have contributed to their success. We have selected King Laurence to serve as interim superintendent. He has an educational career spanning three decades and is deeply rooted in the community, having served our district for the last 22 years. Our team of administrators and teachers are dedicated to the safety and success of our students.
Public education is important and community involvement in our school system is vital to the success our students, teachers and district are enjoying. Thank you, again, for your understanding of the confidentiality of these matters and for your continued support of our students, teachers and staff.
Keith Liner, Chairman
Aiken County School Board