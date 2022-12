AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The former mayor of Aiken, South Carolina has died.

According to the director of the Historic George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, former mayor Fred Cavanaugh died Wednesday night at his residence.

Cavanaugh held the office of mayor from 1991 to 2015 replacing Aiken’s first mayor Odell Weeks.

According to the funeral home director, the funeral arrangements will be handled by the Historic George Funeral Home and Cremation Center.