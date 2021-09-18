Football fans duke it out ahead of the big Border Bash game

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The return of the Annual Border Bash. Hundreds of fans filled the seats and stadium at SRP park.

The rivalry between borders is on. The Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to duke it out Saturday afternoon on the gridiron and so far, both sides are confident in a win.



“It’s going to be 65 southcarolina 0 Georgia,” said Brandon Prothman, a Gamecock fan.



“We’re going to walk all over them,” said Susan Skadan, a Georgia fan.

“I think 10 to 30,” said Johnna Francis, a Georgia fan.





But the real rivalry started Friday night between fans at the annual Border Bash.



“We know what’s going to happen, but we’re here,” said Lee Houghman, a Gamecock fan.



“I hope Georgia kicks the you know what out of South Carolina, because South Carolina is no good and yeah that’s all we’re going to do, just destroy them and then we’re going to go to the FCC championships,” said Clay Kennedy, an 8-year-old Georgia Fan.



“I think Georgia is just going to destroy them, they’re just going to die and then we’re going to go to the FCC championships and win,” Mason Murphy, an 8-year-old Georgia fan.

The border bash has been around for years… Having been a huge party on the Georgia side of the river for years! But two years ago, the Augusta Green Jackets and the border bash foundation, teamed up to bring the big event to North Augusta. The tradition took a hiatus last year due to covid. So this year, despite still being in the pandemic, these fans are enthusiastic to come out and support their favorite team.



“I feel good about it. It’s about time, you know last year is the first time they missed and it just didn’t feel right, and I’ve been to all of these,” said Wayne Wells, a Georgia fan, “It’s an outdoor venue and most people are vaccinated so I’m not nervous at all,” he continued.



This time around there weren’t too many gamecock fans.



“You know it’s Georgia Heavy every year, so this is pretty normal,” said Jennifer Prothman, a Gamecock fan.



But despite the “Dawgs domination” in the stands tonight, both sides were filled with pride.