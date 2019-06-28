Fleming rewiring will wait

Augusta Recreation officials are looking for advice when it comes to the future of Fleming Park.

Commissioners approved re-wiring the park back in February after a 12 year old was electrocuted after touching a fence.

But no work has taken place. angering some in the community.

Recreation officials say they’re waiting for consultants and commissioners to say what the future of the park should be before doing the re-wiring.

“I think there are some perceptions issues no matter how well you restore that to a ball field I also think it takes some community engagement seeing what the public really wants Fleming Park to look like,” said Interim Recreation and Parks Director Ron Houck.

“Some people may not want to bring their children to play ball there again?”

Yeah,” said Houck.

Houck expects to hear back from the consultants in July.