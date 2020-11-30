Five homicides in Augusta occur in the week leading up to Thanksgiving

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — In the past week Richmond County has seen five murders.

A double homicide at a barbershop in Harrisburg, a drive by shooting on Aiken Street, a shooting at Benson Estates and another shooting on Byrd Road.

For Thomas Sheppard the recent violence hits home — Mequel Freeman one of the victims of the shooting in Harrisburg was his barber and his friend.



” He seemed to be a very concerned citizen about the neighborhood and he cared about a lot of the people here. I can’t imagine someone wanting to come and gun him down like this,” Freeman.

The coroner said more people were murdered last week in Augusta than the entire month of October.

Investigators said they are working to reduce the amount of gun violence by increasing patrols in high crime areas.

” Our proactive teams have been targeting particular areas where we have a lot of people carrying weapons and so far this year, we’ve seized about 400 firearms. So, we’re going to continue doing that,” Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said.