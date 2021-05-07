First responders hold candlelight vigil for 4 year old recovering from serious injuries at AU

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Dozens of EMS workers, friends and family came to show their support for 4 year old Ryker Armstrong who is recovering from serious injuries in the pediatric unit at AU .

” What’s most important is Ryker getting what he needs; love and for everybody to pull together because it does take a village and that’s why I’m here,” Ryker’s aunt Karen Bradley said.

Ryker’s mother is a Richmond County 911 dispatcher who takes calls for emergencies every day.

But in her time of need, her co- workers came to her side.



” She sees that she has the support from all of us behind her. We can’t go in the hospital to visit, but at least we can show her from the streets that we’re here and we have her back,” Gold Cross human services director Leslie Turner said.

Showing there truly is strength in numbers.



” I feel like this is my family too. I feel like they have a real sincere spirit about coming and letting everybody know that its all about Ryker and him getting better,” Ryker’s grandmother Alvona Armstrong said.

MORE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-morgan-with-rykers-medical?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer

Photojournalist: Christopher Shipman