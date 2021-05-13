First in person graduation with guests for AU since 2019

Evans, GA (WJBF)- Augusta University is holding its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies Thursday.

This semester, graduation will be split into two ceremonies to accommodate social distancing– one at 9 am and one at 1:30 pm. They will be held at Lady A Amphitheater in Evans.

This is the first in person commencement where graduates will be allowed to have guests since Fall of 2019.

“In Spring 2020 we did have a virtual graduation. In December 2020 for our Fall and Summer graduates we actually had an in person graduation ceremony, but only the students were present. We were not able to allow guests into the James Brown Arena because of safety concerns,” said Dr. Susan Davies, VP of Enrollment and Student Affairs.

For the second semester in a row, AU invited the class of 2020 graduates to walk the stage if they choose so that they could properly celebrate their achievements with loved ones in attendance.

“When we first decided to make the Spring 2020 ceremony virtual, President Keel was very committed to ensuring that the students who graduated in Spring 2020 had an opportunity to walk and be celebrated as they wanted to,” said Dr. Davies.

There were concerns about rain but weather is expected to be cool and sunny for both ceremonies.