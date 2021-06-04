First Friday back in downtown Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- For the first time in months, First Friday is coming back to downtown Augusta.

It hasn’t been a city sponsored event since before the pandemic, but volunteers and businesses are trying to keep it alive.

It no longer covers as much of Broad Street as it used to, but there is still plenty to do.

Le Chat Noir has a performance planned and several art galleries have shows going in, including an anime showing.

Businesses and restaurants are hoping to attract more more people to downtown Augusta for First Friday.

For more information on what is planned just CLICK HERE.