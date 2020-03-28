First Covid-19 related death in the CSRA reported

Augusta (WJBF)- The first death related to Covid-19 in the CSRA has been reported.

According to a University Hospital representative, the woman went to the hospital for coronavirus related symptoms. Doctors tested her for the virus, but she died before the results came back.

The test results came back positive on Saturday.

University Hospital says that although they cannot confirm cause of death, the death was reported to the Department of Public Health and will be listed as someone who died that had coronavirus.