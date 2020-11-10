First black woman elected as Richmond County civil and magistrate court judge

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) — Le’Joi Williamson made history as the first black woman elected as civil and magistrate court judge in Richmond County.

” Women are nurturers, we’re compassionate , we are problem solvers. Not to say that are counterparts males aren’t, but we just are able to bring that perspective that is needed when everyone is looking at the things the same way you have a woman that can bring a different perspective,” Williamson said.

She is the first African American to ever run for the position which handles civil cases as well as issuing both felony and misdemeanor warrants.

The Augusta native and former prosecutor said her new position will create representation for women and African Americans in the courtroom.



” When you look at me, look at me and say I can do exactly what she did. I can do more than what she did. So give back to the community and engage,” Williamson said.

Williamson is replacing Judge H. Scott Allen who held the position for over 25 years.