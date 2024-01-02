WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) –The first Black mayor of Wrens will be sworn into office.

According to the city of Wrens, Mayor David Hannah won against the former incumbent mayor, Johnny Rabun, last November.

According to officials, Hannah’s father, Andrew Hannah, was the first Black police officer of Jefferson County, and Hannah became the first Black police chief in Jefferson County serving in law enforcement for 35 years.

Prior to running for mayor, Hannah was a member Wrens City Council for four years.

The swearing-in ceremony takes place on Tuesday, January 2nd at 2 P.M. at the Family Y located at 3001 GA-17 North in Wrens.