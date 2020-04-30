First Baptist Church donates meals to Windermere and University Hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – First Baptist Church of Augusta is helping out local restaurants and feeding those on the front lines of the pandemic at the same time.

The church has been delivering meals to the fire station on Walton Way Extension for a while now and recently delivered prayer cards and meals to both Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center and University Hospital.

“The thought of getting two birds with one stone, working with local restaurants and feeding healthcare professionals, to us at our church it was a no brainer, it was a double win. So for the last few weeks, twice a week we have been partnering with multiple restaurants and trying to go to every hospital around the area,” said Will Dyer the Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church of Augusta.

The meals were purchased from Smoke Show BBQ and Chicken Fingers.

“To the restaurants, to Alison South, to the hospitals the one thing I want everyone to know is moments like these its so easy to turn inward to think about how we can take care of ourselves, but what has been so wonderful and the reason we’re excited to help restaurants and healthcare professionals and for us as a church, we don’t turn inward, we look outward and we’re trying to go out and do good in the world and so to all of you who are doing that keep the path, keep doing what you’re doing, we’ll emerge from this as a stronger and better community,” said Dyer.

First Baptist Church of Augusta has been serving the community for over 200 years.

