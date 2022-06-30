AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) in Aiken County is asking for the public’s help in fostering animals over the July 4th weekend.

According to the Humane Society, many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost.

They may also suffer devastating or even fatal health effects from the stress.

The sudden bright flashes and sounds can cause wild animals to run into roadways, resulting in more car accidents than normal.

Wildlife rehabilitation centers are often flooded with traumatized, injured and orphaned wild animals after the holiday.

So FOTAS wants these babies to be in loving and safe homes so they won’t be so frightened.

The organization will provide food, a crate, and toys.

For more information, call 803-514-4313, send an email to: info@fotasaiken.org, or visit their website.