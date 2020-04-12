Firefighters/EMT’s sent to check conditions at Augusta nursing home

Augusta (WJBF)- Officials at Augusta Fire and Emergency Management stated in a press release that due to the concern for the well-being of the staff and residents at Windermere, they sent firefighters/EMTs wearing full PPE into the center to evaluate the current conditions.



“Our number one concern is the safety and well-being of everyone involved with this

center, whether that be a patient or an employee,” said Fire Chief/EMA Director

Christopher E. James. “We just want to make sure the center is taking necessary steps

to contain the outbreak and make sure everyone stays protected.”



The firefighters/EMTs were given a tour of the facility and were updated on the procedures being instituted by the center based on CDC guidance and DPH direction in order to contain the occurrence within the center.



On Friday, April 10th, Augusta Fire/EMA was notified that 67 patients and seven employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Today, those numbers were updated to 71 patients and 18 employees.