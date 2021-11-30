Fire Weather Danger Today

There is a fire danger threat today and this evening for parts of the CSRA. Between low humidity, breezy conditions, and the drought from the lack of rain, we have the fuel for fires. Expect to see some smoke when headed out today. Some smoke has already been indicated on radar earlier this afternoon.

A Special Weather Statement was issued for Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Washington, Jefferson, Johnson, and Emanuel counties due to 25% or less relative humidity and a west wind of 5-10 mph.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for Wilkes and Taliaferro counties due to dry conditions and low relative humidity as well.

As of now, relative humidity is below 30% across the entire CSRA with a consistent west wind.

Consult local burn permitting authorities about burning outside today. Fires have the potential to spread uncontrollably because of gusty winds.