AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Augusta Fire Department, a fire truck has overturned causing the entrance ramp of I-20 to be blocked off.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, the fire truck, known as an aerial truck, was heading to a commercial fire.

Authorities say while the the truck was traveling from Washington Road onto I-20 Westbound, it overturned.

Overturned Truck on Washington Road and I-20

The Augusta Fire Department states that three firefighters were on the truck when it overturned, but they sustained only non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Westbond access to I-20 is completely blocked at Washington Road.