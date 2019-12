COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are on the way to a fire.

The fire started on the 1100 block of Oakton Trail in the Rivershyre neighborhood.

There is no word on if any injuries are reported or a cause of the fire.

There are no other details at this time.

